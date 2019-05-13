Agoda reveals 6 exotic holiday destinations in Asia

Online travel booking platform Agoda revealed six exotic holiday destinations in the wild in Asia that provide guests individual and personal contact with nature.

The following nature escapes represent incomparable wildlife adventures just a short flight away.

SLUMBER UNDER THE BALI SKY

The Island of the Gods is famous for its natural beauty, picturesque beaches and magical sunsets. Enjoy a unique night under the stars accompanied by night animals in one of the transparent domes at the unconventional and minimalist Bubble Hotel Ubud.

GET TO KNOW MALAYSIA´S HOMEGROWN SPECIES

Belum Temenggor rainforest in Perak, Malaysia, is one of the oldest of its kind in the world. Watch the wildlife or join activities such as jungle trekking, kayaking or camping in the wild. The area is home to some of the world´s most endangered animals, such as the Malayan tiger, Asiatic elephant or the white handed gibbon. The Belum Rainforest Resort offers the best view of the rainforest.

SWIM WITH MINILOC ISLAND´S MARINE LIFE

The El Nido Resort on Miniloc Island, Philippines, is located in the middle of beautiful coves and sheer limestone cliffs. Apart from enjoying the Philippines'´ crystal clear water and vibrant marine life, the resort offers special activities such as guided sunrise and sunset hike tours, boat trips to the nearby lagoons and caves, as well as snorkeling excursions with the local fish.

If you're lucky, you might see the massive talakitok, which weighs around 80 kilograms and measures 170 centimeters.

SOAR WITH PHUKET'S NATURE

Enjoy the natural view above the Phuket jungle of Thailand and spend your night in a Keemala Hotels villa, which was designed as a bird's nest.

The resort runs a strict "Anti Animal Exploitation Policy" and has rescued several animals onsite. It is home to goats, ducks, peacock and chickens, as well as a water buffalo rescued from Thai slaughterhouses.

BE A MARINE CONSERVATIONIST FOR A DAY

If you are interested in the marine ecosystem, pay a visit to the Marine Ecology Research Center at Gayana Marine Resort in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

As a learning and educational organisation, it raises awareness on the increasing threats of marine life. Rehabilitation activities include replanting coral in the reef or getting close to sea creatures from seahorses to bamboo sharks.

GO OFF-GRID WITH INDIA'S MAJESTIC PREDATORS

As one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in Northern India, Ranthambore National Park is a popular attraction for wildlife admirers. The park's highlight includes Royal Bengal Tigers, Indian leopards, nilgai, wild boars, striped hyenas, sloth bears and chitals.

At Obero Vanyavilas Ranthambhore Hotel, you can spend your nights in glamping tents and enjoy the natural bird life, including magpie robins, purple sun birds and oriental white eyes.