Four countries with the cleanest air in the world

If you're tired of the hustle and bustle of city life and the air pollution that comes with it, perhaps it is time for a quick getaway.

Online travel booking platform Agoda has compiled a list of holiday ideas based on countries with the best air quality from Yale University's Air Quality Results report.

AUSTRALIA

Australia is the country with "the cleanest air in the world", according to the report.

Among all the cities Down Under, Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, is rated as the cleanest. Set on a pristine harbour flanked by majestic hills, the city is an ideal base from which to explore great wilderness and idyllic beaches. It also offers fresh seafood.

Meanwhile, Melbourne offers some of the country's best shopping and an all-year-round calendar of events for travellers who are always on the go.

CANADA

Known for its great outdoors, Vancouver (with its nautical culture and waterside location) offers people a chance to give their lungs a good "clean up". The city is located within driving distance to some of Canada's snowfields, where a lot of winter activities are offered including skiing and sledding.

UNITED STATES

The United States has much to offer travellers. You might find it difficult to zoom in on just one destination in the huge country, but Portland in Oregon is a great place to start if you're looking for some fresh air and refreshing scenery. The city has massive redwood forests on all sides and a rugged pacific coastline in the west.

JAPAN

It is no surprise that Japan is on almost every traveller's list. From big cities to ancient towns, Japan has much to offer. Visit Kyoto where you can spend days just exploring Shinto shrines and temples, magnificently manicured gardens, imperial palaces and traditional wooden houses.