Ritz-Carlton's new hotel will be located in a Unesco Heritage Site

Ritz-Carlton is set to open its first resort amid a Unesco Heritage Site in Nikko, Japan.

The new resort, owned by Tobu Railway, is Ritz-Carlton's sixth property in Japan and is expected to open in 2020. It will be surrounded by mountainous landscapes, sacred forests and rich traditions,

Ritz-Carlton global brand leader Lisa Holladay said the new hotel combines "great hospitality and unique cultural experiences".

"We will be working to curate a Nikko experience that truly showcases what is special about this destination while bringing to life and honouring its Unesco heritage," she said.

Located in the northern Kanto region of Japan, Nikko lies approximately two hours north of Tokyo and is an outdoor and cultural tourism destination that features many natural jewels including the Kegon Falls and an array of famous Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines.

A holy place

Nikko, and the surrounding area, has long been known as a holy place and was awarded its Unesco status due to the cultural, religious and architectural significance of its richly decorated temples.

The new property is slated to be located along the East end of Lake Chuzenji and South of Mount Nantai. Guests will have easy access to prominent scenic attractions including Nikko's National Park and other Unesco designated areas.

Tobu Railway president Yoshizumi Nezu said Nikko is rich in history and a lot to offer nature lovers.

"Through the Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, we hope to introduce the various Nikko attractions to both Japanese and international visitors, eventually contributing to the strength of the Japanese tourism industry."

The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko is set to feature 94 spacious guestrooms and suites, each designed to provide guests with an extravagant view of either Lake Chuzenji or Mount Nantai.

The resort will also feature a private onsen, or Japanese hot spring, experience.