Take note of these five packing tips for quick trips

Packing for a long trip is easy, it's preparing for a short one that can be difficult. I'm going on a quick trip abroad this weekend for a wedding and I was having some trouble getting my suitcase in order. This was mainly because I'm only bringing a carry-on luggage so my usual overpacking habits are taking a backseat. Yes, I don't have to bring much since I won't be away for long but I'm trying to make the most of the space that I'm allowed. If you're going through the same thing, here are some tips to consider.

KNOW THE LIMITS

If you're flying and you're only staying overnight, no need for check-in luggage. This will save you both time and money. Before you hop on your flight, make sure you know the airline rules regarding what you can't pack. Most airlines allow a suitcase that is 56 cm in height and can weigh up to 7 kg.

PICK THE RIGHT BAG

Picking the perfect hand carry is an important step in pre-travel. Depending on where you're going and what you're bringing, there are many choices out there. The important features to look for are TSA-approved locks, dividers, extra pockets, and sturdy materials. You can also check this list if you don't already have one.

PLAN AHEAD

Because of the limitations that you have, you need to plan ahead. For longer trips, you can pack a bunch of things since you're unsure of what you're going to need or wear. For quick getaways, organise what you're going to wear so you don't overpack.

BRING A SCALE

Since the weight limit is low, you have to keep track of what you're adding to your suitcase. Bringing home all those tiny samples of beauty products from the hotel may not be the best idea. But, if you insist, make sure you're within the allowed amount and bring a scale with you just to be safe.

MAXIMISE

Since you're allowed one carry-on luggage and one personal bag, take advantage of the extra space. I suggest bringing a backpack instead of your usual handbag. This way, you can pack extra items like a change of shoes and clothes.